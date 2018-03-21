New factory of diamond paint inaugurated

Lahore

Federal Minister of Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated the new factory of Diamond Paint Industries in Sundar Industrial Estate.

Addressing the prestigious ceremony, Federal Minister of Defense Khuram Dastageer Khan said that he was extremely happy to see industries flourishing in Pakistan. Seeing this 8 acre state-of-the-art factory made him realize that the paint industry has progressed substantially in the country.

He congratulated Diamond Paints and Mir Shoaib Ahmed for not only the new factory but also for maintaining their position as Pakistan’s no. 1 national brand for a long period of time.

He added that he was especially pleased to see such an amazing research and development department, and that this field is given due importance even in our industries.—PR