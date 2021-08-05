New Ezs being established to generate more jobs

Staff Reporter Peshawar

In order to put industrial sector on the track of sustainable development and to acclerate industrial activities in the province, a number of new economic zones (EZS) are being established.

During the last fiscal year, four new economic zones have been launched including Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshera Economic Zone (Extension) and D.I.Khan Economic Zone.

Collectively around 0.3 million new employment opportunities are expected through these economic zones. Besides, 89 acres Ghazi Economic zone and 40 acres Chital Economic Zone are also ready and expected to be launched during the next two months.

Ghazi Economic Zone would generate around 17980 employment opportunities whereas Chitral Economic Zone is also exptected to generate 8000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

This was disclosed in a meeting of Economic Zones Development & Management Company held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, the other day.

Special Assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim, Secretary Industries Hamayun Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer KP-EZDMC Javed Khattak and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about establishing industrial units in the existing economic zones, newly launched and upcoming economic zones in the province.

The forum was informed that an investment of over Rs. 31 billion has been mobilized in existing economic zones and 1290 industrial units have been setup so far in the existing economic zones adding that work on the revival of closed industrial units in the economic zones was also in progress which will bring in new investment and employment opportunities as well.

Besides, establishment of Women Bussiness Park has also been proposed to promote women entrprenurship and to provide bussiness friendly environment to women entrprenurs in the province.