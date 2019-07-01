New era of Pak-India relation

Asad Hussain

WITH the triumph of Narandra Modi in politics of India and Imran Khan holding the reign of Pakistan have started a new era of relations for the two rival states. On such a critical crossroads both the states have two options at their ends. They can either repair their cracks and fissures or keep brewing decades’ long tension and antipathy with each other. Before moving the needle to conclusion for effectual and proficient way forward to the simmering hostility, it is imperative to explore the deep-seated raison d’eter for this triggering dismay. There have been numerous conflicts between India and Pakistan due to which both the countries are beating the war drums. Without taking expedited efforts to solve these concerns; these grinding conflicts would not lower their burning and rising intensity. In the first place, all saints and sinners realize that Kashmir issue has stood at the centre stage of the Indo-Pakistan rivalry. The unsettled boundaries of Kashmir have remained bone of contention for unending miseries in the Kashmir region which compelled the two nations to fight four wars to standardize their hegemonic designs on world politics .India has started reign of terror in the Indian occupied Kashmir just to punish Muslims and to highlight its stature of being regional power. Pakistan always remained vocalist for Kashmiris rights and independence movements. Not only this, Pakistan has time and again raised her concern before international forums and international human rights organizations for the gross human rights violations by the Indian extremist government. But, unfortunately, Indian alliance with the USA has veneered the former from every undesired action, and she is violating the international rules with impurity.

Pursuing this further, water management between India and Pakistan is yet another treacherous and tumultuous peril which is further exasperating the already fragile and frail relations. India is involved in transgressing the rules of Indus Basin Treaty (IBT 1960) mediated by World Bank. India is planning to build 155 hydro power projects on Pakistani waters whose purpose is primarily diverting the water flow of western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) India has build six hydro-power plants on Chenab river with the inclusion of Baglihar-1 of 450 MW and Salal-2 of 690 MW. The two projects construction is in pipeline which includes Baglihar-2 of 450 MW and Ranja Ala Dunadi of 15 MW. Not only this, there are many other projects which India will kick start in near future which include Sawalkot, Seli, Pakaldul, Bursar, Rattle, Kishangan and Kiru. Pakistan has raised her concern over the Indian manipulation on the forum of the World Bank. However the Administration of World Bank, under the suzerainty of the USA, has failed to take any tangible action to fulfil its responsibility of being mediator. Due to this complex situation, both the countries are heading towards a situation, where there will be no escape route but a nuclear catastrophe.

Furthermore the geopolitics is changing at a rapid pace with the altering alliances and formation of new blocks. Indian rising compatibility with the USA is sending alarm bells to Pakistan. India is projecting her as a South Asian power and don’t want to see Pakistan as a regional competitor. In order to fulfil her irrelevant whim and desire, India has started negative propaganda against Pakistan in the corridors of different big powers terming Pakistan as a terrorist, economically collapsed and a failed state. On the other hand Pakistan is also vocalist to unveil the true reality of Indian nefarious designs through her Kashmir atrocities, dams controversies and terrorist funding in Balochistan and Karachi by using afghan soil. Due to this blame game and mistrust between the two states, severe Armageddon is going to take place. Therefore, under such sorry state of affairs where the political landscape of Asia is in flux, the two states — Pakistan and India — ought to adopt a single blanket approach to streamline the boat of peace and prosperity which is badly struck in the whirlpool of logjam. In this regard, the two afresh governments need to work on the impasse and stalemate on the Kashmir issue. They should reopen the door for reconciliation and move the needle on reviving by bilateral talks to end this decades long issue which has kept both the states under extreme pressure. Both the states must involve the Kashmiris as third party to listen their concerns and try to form a pact under UNO resolutions to liberate and discharge Kashmiris suffering from acute agencies and displacements. With the resolution of this issue, which stood as a flash-point and simmering volcano which can cause a nuclear war at any time, the states can work for people’s progress and uplifting their life standards.

Furthermore, the South Asia Associations for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was made in 1985 with the intention to propel the region forward through trade linkages and terrorism eradication measures. However, India is considering itself the bird of a bigger cage, have made the organization helpless and hapless. Therefore, both the states are widely tip to restructure this organization and convert it from worthless paper-tiger to a practical monster which can eat all the vicious evils of terrorism, militancy, poverty, blame game and human and drug trafficking. Not only this, to hold timely SAARC session would provide all the South-Asians countries to discuss issues concerning the regional stability and development. Also, the conflict resolution mechanism in the SAARC would also solve menial issues which later on become a serious imperil for the region. As last resort, the Prime Minister has time and again extended an olive branch to India to talk on peace terms. Indian leadership should also show some statesmanship to resolve the water and border issues. The forum of SCO has no match to vanish all the grievances and to step forward to regain the lost prestige and glory. Making ease in visa regime for people wanting to cross the border and resolving water issues through bilateral talks can go a long way to streamline the things.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Quetta.