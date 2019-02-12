New envoy looks forward to further cementing already strong bilateral ties

Japan’s ambassador-designate arrives in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador-designate of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda has arrived in Pakistan with a mission to strengthen already deeply-rooted ties between Pakistan and Japan and of course, to make friends in the government circles, bureaucracy, civil society, Parliament and above all general public.

Japan embassy in Islamabad is considered as an oasis of peace and a symbol of lasting friendship between peoples of the two countries.

The ambassador-designate, hardly 60, (born in April 1959) brings along the rich values of Japan’s belief in peace, co-existence, human rights and promotion of people-to-people relations, cultural ties, tourism and trade. At present, a large number of Pakistani students are studying at various Japan universities. Besides, a good number of Pakistani traders and businessmen also have set up their businesses there. Both the countries have a number of trade agreements including cooperation in education, health, electronic and engineering sectors. Japan’s automobile industry has invested millions of dollars in Pakistan.

JICA’s projects in social sector to bring a real change in people’s lives are also a living testament of Japan’s commitment to Pakistan.

Since Ambassador-designate Kuninori Matsuda hails from Fukui, the capital city of Fukui Prefecture, an area known for its hospitality, fruit, crop and clean waters, one hopes to have a taste of peculiar Japanese delights by the new head of mission. Ambassador Matsuda’s predecessor Takashi Kurai leaves behind a legacy of trust, friendship and strong relations and the Japan envoy-designate in a statement has pledged to further strengthen those friendly relations.

Ambassador Matsuda graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences, University of Tokyo in 1982 and in June 1984, he graduated from Defense Language Institute, USA. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and worked in Tokyo for some time. In July 1996, he was appointed First Secretary Embassy of Japan in the US.

Later, over a period of time, he worked in different capacities for instance, as Counsellor, Embassy of Japan in Russia; Director, Overseas Public Relations Division; Senior Fellow/Director of Research Coordination, The Japan Institute of International Affairs; Minister, Embassy of Japan (Israel) and Consul General, Consulate-General of Japan (Detroit).

In September 2015, he was appointed Consul General (Ambassador), Hong-Kong and in 2018, as ambassador-designate to Pakistan. He will soon present his credential to President Arif Alvi to formally take over the charge of Japan mission in Pakistan.

