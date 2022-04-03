‘new elections in 90 days’: Farrukh Habib

Islamabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the new elections would be held within 90 days.

In a tweet, the federal minister informed the country about the government’s decision of holding new elections in 90 days.

New elections will be held in 90 days — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 3, 2022

The development came after Prime Minister addressed the nation today, in which he announced that he had written to President Dr Arif Alvi and advised him to dissolve the assemblies.

No-trust motion

Voting on the no-trust motion was to be held today in the national assembly. However, soon after the session started, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri dismissed the no-trust motion against Prime Minister on Sunday, calling it ‘unconstitutional.’

The had session started after a 40-minute delay. However, after the session started, Deputy Speaker termed the no-trust motion as being contrary to Article 5 of the Constitution and dismissed the resolution.

more to follow…