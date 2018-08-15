New elected MPAs in Punjab Assembly take oath

LAHORE : As many as 358 newly-elected members of 17th Punjab Assembly took oath on Wednesday.

During the first session that begun after a delay of 46 minutes, outgoing Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal administered the oath from the newly elected member of Punjab Assembly.

Several members took oath including Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Aleem Khan, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Salman Rafique, Ayesha Chaudhry, Chaudhry Zaheerud Din, Bilal Yasin, Nadeem Kamran, Irfan Doltana, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Manshaullah Butt, Murad Ras, Dr Mukhtar Bharat, Zakia Shahnawaz, Uzma Bukhari, Hina Pervaiz Butt, Bushra Anjum Butt and Sania Ashiq.

However; estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar did not attend the session.

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Hassan Askari and his cabinet are attending the session and will welcome the new members.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly will be chosen on August 16 through secret balloting.

PTI has nominated Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Speaker and Dost Muhammad Mazari as Deputy Speaker. On the contrary, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar will run for Speaker’s slot.

PTI has 175 members in the assembly, PML-Q 10, PML-N 162 and PPP10. Rah-e-Haq party has one member while three independent members are present.

Election results from three constituencies are pending while it has been halted from other three. Seven seats of Punjab Assembly were vacated after the member chose to take oath from National Assembly seat.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion. Help desk have been formed on the entrance gate.

Share on: WhatsApp