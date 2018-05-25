New education reforms’ to help uplift literacy rate

Peshawar

The literacy rate will enhance in all provinces including Fata following implementation of educational reforms and projects introduced by the government in its record sixth federal budget 2018-19 and is being termed it a leap-step forward to bring revolution in education sector in Pakistan.

They said the new education programme called ‘100 100 100’ introduced by the PML-N Government in federal budget 2018-19 would give further boost to literacy rate in the country including KP and Fata besides attracting a large number of students to schools, colleges and universities.

While terming the new education programme is a significant step forward to promote literacy rate and education sector, senior educationist and economics expert, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem told APP on Thursday it was a landmark programme of the Government, which would increase students’ enrollment in public sector schools viz-a-viz encourage them to get higher education in their selected subjects without financial woes.

Under this new landmark programme, 100% Pakistani children would be enrolled in schools, 100% children will be retained in schools and 100% will graduate from schools and therefore, it was called as 100 100 100 in budget 2018-19. The new programme would help promote women education especially in rural areas and would discourage dropout of female students in particular and poor students in general.

In-spite of the fact that education was now a devolved subject, still the federal government was helping provinces in education sector to equip students with ornament of education and this commitment of PML-N Government was being widely appreciated in KP and Fata.—APP