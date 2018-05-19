New education programme to help achieve 100pc literacy rate

Peshawar

The new education program of the Federal Government called ‘100 100 100’ introduced in budget 2018-19 is being highly praised by the experts of KP and termed it leap step forward towards achievement of 100percent literacy rate in the country. Senior academician and economics expert, Prof Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan told APP that it was a landmark program of the Government that would help increase students’ enrollment in public sector schools viz a viz encourage them to get higher education in their selected subjects without financial woes.

Under this landmark program, 100% Pakistani children would be enrolled in schools, 100% children will be retained in schools and 100% will graduate from schools and therefore, it was called as 100 100 100 in the budget 2018-19. While terming it a revolutionary education program for Pakistan, he said, it would promote women education especially in rural areas and discourage dropout of female students in particular and poor students in general.

In-spite of the fact that education was now a devolved subject, still the federal government was helping provinces in education sector to equip students with ornament of education and this commitment of PMLN Government was being widely lauded.

“I think great responsibilities are now rest on the shoulders of provincial governments to introduce such like goal oriented programs for promotion of education besides providing better facilities to students at their doorsteps.”

Dr Naeem said CPEC was a great opportunity for Pakistanis and we will take full advantage of it only when we have a quality educated manpower and technical workforce that can be achieved only by increasing literacy ratio in schools, enhancing facilities for students, capacity building of teachers, up to date education curriculum with modern days requirement and construction of technical institutes in the country. PMLN KP Parliamentary Leader, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota has also welcomed 100 100 100 education program of PMLN Government and declared it significant step forward to bring revolution in education sector of Pakistan.

He said whenever PMLN Government came into power, had taken practical steps for promotion of education and introduced pro-education reforms and policies to facilitate students besides increasing Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s budget significantly during last five years which was unprecedented in the country education’s history. He said PMLN Government commitment towards promotion of education can be judged from the fact that On January 12, 2017, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had personally distributed keys of buses to various schools and colleges in Islamabad under the PM Education Reforms Programme with an objective to provide quality transport facilities to students and teachers.

In addition to up-gradation of schools, he said the government had provided latest facilities and an excellent environment to students for studies besides addressing problems of missing facilities in public sector schools. Under PM Education Reforms Program, he said, Montessori classes were started in Government schools to provide quality education to toddlers in a friendly environment with full focus on learning of knowledge through playful and colorful activities.

“PMLN Government had diverted maximum resources to provide upgraded educational and health facilities to the people across the country and no Govt of the past can match our five years performance especially in development sector,” he said.

He said a huge development package of Rs1 billion for Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) and additional Rs50 million grant for welfare of its students and teachers were announced by the then Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his visit to this historic college last year in connection of its centennial celebrations.

PM free laptop scheme, fee reimbursement scheme and skill development program for youth had immensely helped students of Pakistan to excel in their studies without facing financial problems. Alamzaib advocate also welcomed new 100 100 100 education program and termed it pro-education and people’s friendly.

Under Article 25-A of the Constitution, he said, provision of free education to children up to Matriculation level was now compulsory obligation on the government.—APP