New domicile law exposes Modi’s anti-Kashmir designs: Moosvi

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi AlSafvi, has condemned the new domicile law enforced by India in Kashmir to convert the Muslim majority of the territory into minority. Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, who has been under continued house arrest for the past eight months in Budgam, in a statement said that the new domicile law followed by the abrogation of the Kashmir’s special status, had yet again exposed the Modi-led regime’s antiKashmir designs. He deplored that such decisions were being taken unilaterally by India while the common Kashmiri was fighting with the coronavirus pandemic. He maintained that such measures would only add to the instability and delay peace in the region. Meanwhile, Agha Syed AlMoosvi Al-Safvi also handed over masks and other medical equipment to the block medical officer of Budgam. He said that doctors and paramedical staff was on the frontline in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, National Conference Provincial President for Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, in a statement issued in Jammu described new Jammu and Kashmir domicile law as unjust and betrayal with educated unemployed youth of the territory, saying this should be withdrawn forthwith. “All political parties should rise above politics and commit themselves to the just cause of our youth and speak against the law in one voice,” Rana said.—KMS