New DGPR spells priorities

Staff Reporter

A comprehensive policy has been evolved for the capacity-building as well as reorganizing the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on the modern lines. The directorate has always played a commendable role for projecting government initiatives of public welfare, policies and decisions. Different training programmes will be launched for enhancing the capacity of the personals of the department. DGPR is an important institute which has always discharged its obligations 365/12. Its officers have always exhibited outstanding performance in difficult times.

These views were expressed by newly appointed Director General Suman Rai in an introductory session with the officers as well as officials of the department at Al-hamrah. Director (News) Javed Younis, Director (Electronic Media) Robina Afzal Director Admin as well as officers and other staff of the department were also present on this occasion. She termed the directorate an important department adding that timely dissemination of information will be ensured at any cost by revamping the department in accordance with the modern demands of the era. She further disclosed that and effective strategy has been adopted in this regard under which department will be provided modern facilities for ensuring the timely providing the information to the public through different sources of media. She urged the officers to play their role with devotion and dedication. She stressed the need to further strengthen the ties with media. In a welcoming address Director Electronic & Social Media Ms. Rubina Afzal said that the officers / officials of DGPR are very hardworking and have their passion to perform their official duties is matchless. She ensured DGPR for their best cooperation and support.