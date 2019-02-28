New development schemes prepared for Hafizabad

Hafizabad

143 new development schemes for next financial year have been prepared with the estimated cost of Rs.25258 million for providing education, health, communicational and sewerage facilities to the people of the district.

This was informed in the meeting of district development committee Hafizabad held at district complex under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Shahzad Ahmad Mirza, today. Pace of work on different ongoing schemes was also reviewed in the meeting.

ADC (G) Amina Rafique, Deputy Director Development, Shahid Iqbal Bhatti, AC Hafizabad, Abbas Zulqarnain, AC Pnidi Bhattian, Ahtizaz Aslam Marth, Chief Executive officer DEA, Muhammad Ameen Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer DHA, Dr.Muhammad Aslam and other officers of nation building department were attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner, Shahzad Ahmad Mirza said that welfare of common people would be ensured while executing new development schemes in the district and transparency in utilizing of development funds would also be ensured.

