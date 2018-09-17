New Delhi’s concern over CPEC

Comment

RAYYAN BAIG

India after having failed in its efforts to create roadblocks in CPEC through subversive activities of its spies and agents, India has resorted to other means. India raised New Delhi’s concerns many times on the CPEC on different forums. As Indian Foreign Minister made it clear that India would resolutely oppose CPEC which runs through Indian-claimed territory in ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ (PoK). Indeed, Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory, and according to United Nations Security Resolutions, people of Kashmir would decide through a plebiscite whether they want to join Pakistan or India. Yet India is going ahead with the construction of dams on Pakistani rivers in Indian Occupied Kashmir. India should realize that it is not on high moral ground to ask Pakistan to abandon CPEC or projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The most recent Indian moves against Pakistan in Geneva are not much of a shock. Previously during United Nations Human Right Council sessions in September 2016, India pulled similar stunts to broadcast false concerns over Balochistan and Kashmir. Over the course of several years, Indian RAW has spent millions of dollars to circulate a very dirty and a baseless propaganda to level unsubstantiated allegations of violation of rights of minorities in Pakistan. It pains PM Modi and his buddies to see Pakistan stand on its feet especially after successful launching of CPEC.

India on 14th Sept, 2018 raised concerns over China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the 39th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland which is in progress from 10 Sept to 28 Sept, 2018 and underlined that CPEC project ignores New Delhi’s core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity. Furthermore, malicious campaign against the territorial integrity of Pakistan was shamelessly launched by RAW. The timing and the vicinity in which this full fledge campaign was launched under the title of “Free Balochistan” was very critical. Right in the vicinity of UNO Human Rights Commission Headquarter, particularly in Rue de Ferney of Grand Saconnex, where delegates from several countries participated in the sessions, posters, billboards and banners highlighting the slogan of “Free Balochistan” were displayed on taxis, busses, underground trams and lampposts surrounding the area, by apparently an advertising agency namely ‘Balochistan House’, which is Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The Swiss authorities should have known that BLA has been proscribed in Pakistan being a terrorist organization and allowing such banners by a proscribed organization is sheer violation of UNO’s charter.

The outlook of this campaign clearly reflected that a lot of time and money has been invested to strategically form, organize and launch this campaign. Last year in a similar event Indian agency RAW invested $5 million to launch processions flagrantly attacking the sovereignty of Pakistan and violating the International Law, as well as the UN charter. Refugees were picked from Geneva Refugee Centre (paid Rs.15000 to 20000 per hour) to pose as Balochi, to discredit Pakistan. Reports highlight that at least one year planning was done to make the 2017 “Free Balochistan” campaign, investing 2 to 3 million Francs.

PM Modi and RAW sought to capitalize on the opportunity again, joining hands with and funding BLA. Keeping in mind India’s strong connection with Baloch separatist leaders, and the fact that an ample amount of money has been spent, there remains no doubt in mind that India again, is behind this ‘Free Balochistan’ campaign. PM Modi is directly supervising this anti-Pak moves and he is facilitating the anti-Pak elements and terrorists groups in Balochistan via RAW. Pakistanis understand the international conspiracies being engineered by Modi, and his anti-Pakistan mind set is now well understood. People of Balochistan have always been and will be an integral part of Pakistan. PM Modi and his allies will continue to be disappointed and fail in their dirty moves/tricks against our great nation and our sovereign state, Pakistan.

