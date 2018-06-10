New Delhi practising policy of obduracy in IOK: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that people of the territory are pursuing their right to self-determination promised to them by the international community.

A DFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said New Delhi is continuously practising the policy of obduracy and it does not try to read writing on the wall. Ironically, the pro-India politicians of the territory are also not having such guts to show New Delhi its right place, he added.

The spokesman said India and its local agents must not forget the fact that people of Kashmir have rendered priceless sacrifices for their political rights and the continued denial mode on their part will only aggravate the situation.

He said it is better to listen to the political demands of the people of Kashmir and accept the reality that the Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved by economic means and measures rather it needs political steps to address it. Neither Indian political leadership nor its local breed can make Kashmiri people to give up their just struggle for freedom, he maintained.—KMS