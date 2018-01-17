New Delhi encouraged corruption in IOK: Fakhtoo

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM), Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, has said that India has always encouraged corruption and nepotism in the territory since 1947.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The corruption prevalent today in Jammu and Kashmir was actually initiated by India in 1947. Indian rulers have not only encouraged this corruption but have supported it.” He said, “Pro-India political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been allowed nepotism and corruption by the Indian rulers. Till date no scandal has been unearthed against them nor have they been ever made accountable for their corruption.—KMS