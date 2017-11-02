New Commanders for Pakistan Navy fleet, Coastal Command appointed

Karachi

Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi have assumed the command of PN Coastal Command and Pakistan Navy Fleet, respectively. The Change of Command ceremonies were held at Karachi. The newly appointed Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas joined Pakistan Navy in 1980. During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His command appointments include command of two Destroyers PNS BADR & PNS BABUR as well as three missile boats, Commander Combined Task Force 150 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain. and Commander North (COMNOR). His prominent staff appointments include Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Plans), Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters.

The Admiral has also served as Naval and Air Attache at Iran. Before being appointed as Commander Coast, the Flag Officer was performing the duties of Commandant PN War College and Commander Central Punjab in Lahore. He is a graduate of Joint Command and Staff College Shrivenham, UK. He has Masters Degrees in Defence Studies from Kings College, London and Strategic Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas is recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

The newly appointed Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1981 and also won the coveted Sword of Honour upon his completion of initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy. During his illustrious career, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include command of two type 21 ships PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, and Commandant PNS BAHADUR. His staff appointments include Director Naval Operations, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation), Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/Commander Central Punjab Lahore and Director General Naval Intelligence.

He has also performed the duties of Chief Naval Overseas at Shanghai. He is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral holds masters degrees in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China and War Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the newly appointed Commander Pakistan Fleet has been awarded Hilal e Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara e Basalat. He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France. On assumption of Pakistan Navy Fleet Command, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is now the Operational Commander of PN Fleet. The change of commands ceremonies were attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.—INP