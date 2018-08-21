New Chief Minister Punjab

PAKISTAN Muslim League (N) ruled the most populous province of Punjab for two consecutive terms over the last ten years with Shahbaz Sharif being the chief executive. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf put an end to its long hold in the province in the general election with a new face Usman Buzdar from D.G.Khan made the new Chief Minister.

The nomination of Usman Buzdar as the new CM by PTI Chairman Imran Khan drew a lot of criticism from different segments of the society. In fact his name was also not in the list that was being debated in media for the important slot. His nomination definitely was a surprise for all but this is what Imran Khan is known for who himself stated on the social media that he has made the nomination after due diligence after finding Buzdar an honest man. Indeed Buzdar hails from a region which has been neglected in the past and his election as the CM will definitely help remove sense of South Punjab deprivation. People of South Punjab have now great expectations that their problems will also be addressed and they will also be provided with basic amenities such as water, power and gas. It will be unjust to criticise Buzdar before seeing his performance but one thing is clear that the people from entire province will evaluate his performance on daily basis, and draw his comparison with Shahbaz Sharif who in fact brought meaningful change in the province with the development of modern road and transport infrastructure.

Buzdar has a heavy responsibility on his shoulders as he has to fulfil the promises made by the PTI in general election regarding provision of better health, education facilities and then also create economic opportunities for the youth through right kind of intervention in agriculture and industrial sectors. Buzdar’s first speech after his election as the CM indeed is positive as he stated in categorical terms that his focus would be on good governance and strengthening institutions. With the induction of right kind of people in provincial cabinet such as Yasmin Rasheed as the provincial health minister besides installing a truly strong local bodies system at the earliest will definitely help the new CM achieve his objectives and live up to expectations of the people.

