New chapter of mutual ties begins: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says a new chapter has begun in bilateral relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the Pak-Saudi Business Conference in Islamabad on Monday, Dawood said Saudi investment in Pakistan is highly significant for positive trajectory of Pakistan s growth and economy.

He said Saudi Arabia is a partner of Pakistan in its journey of prosperity.

Abdul Razak Dawood said investment in mining and mineral development from Saudi investors will be highly appreciated.

He said we have for the last few years have been moving in the direction of improving power shortages and infrastructure. He said our relationship with Saudi Arabia is escalating in a different direction and at a different level.

The Saudi announcement of huge investment in various sectors of Pakistan will improve our economy, he added.

Saudi Minster for Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi said Pak-Saudi relations are moving in a new and positive direction. He said Saudi Crown Prince has expressed desire to turn the bilateral relations with Pakistan into a strategic partnership.

He said the Prince has also asked to give assurances that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are partners in development.

The Saudi Commerce Minister said our bilateral trade volume stands at 3.7 billion dollars with an increase in the last 15 years; however, this still needs improvement.

Majid Al-Qassa said we need to market things rightly and attract investors from both sides. For this we will frankly discuss the opportunities and challenges to reach at the fruitful outcomes.

