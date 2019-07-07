New challenges on horizon

M Ziauddin

The globalisation process has turned the world into an increasingly interdependent entity. No nation-state or a country can now claim to be absolutely sovereign, in both socio-economic or/and military sense. However, without an irreducible minimum sovereignty over its economy and culture as well as its military prowess no country can escape being turned into a subservient state fated to trade its independence for survival. Such nations find themselves constantly threatened by the fate that the Soviet Union had to face during the closing days of the Cold War. As globalisation is firstly an economic process, it is understandable that security has shifted from the military to economics. Economic security takes particularly into account the new risks occurring from the combination of the globalised competition and the incredible new role of information, for example, threats on data, attacks on public research centres, attacks from financial predators against state currencies, stock market manipulations, short selling exports to damage competitors in the world market, etc. The East Asian countries had readily and without question offered to become sweat shops for the US and European manufacturers. Using imported capital and technology from the US and Europe and putting to work locally-generated subsidised power and cheap labour, these poor East Asian countries exported to captive rich markets, emerging into global export power houses by early 1980s, as a result.

China on the other hand had remained confined within its bamboo curtain for more than 40 years following a rigid policy of looking after its people from cradle to grave providing them with only the barest minimum essentials by way of food, shelter and clothing while at the same time it was manually creating a gigantic production power house generating assets worth trillions and savings worth billions. India followed a highly-restrictive import regime along with adhering to very high savings rates for almost 45 years while its economy expanded haltingly at a snail’s pace producing for a market of a billion-plus on the back of ever-widening budgetary deficits in its growing states.

None of these three regions had reached where they are today with the help of the institutions that created the so-called Washington Consensus. The concept and name of the Washington Consensus summarises commonly shared themes that formulated the policy advice by Washington-based institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the US Treasury Department, which were believed to be necessary for the recovery of developing countries from their chronic economic and financial crises while guaranteeing at the same time that the markets of these countries would remain open for imports from rich countries. Macroeconomic stability is a highly-desirable goal but by the time a country succeeds in achieving this goal, it invariably ends up with high debt, chronic resource constraints, high current account deficit, unemployment rate shooting through the ceiling and inflation spiraling out of control.

Thomas Piketty (author of the best-selling book Capital in the Twenty-First Century) states that when the four rich countries of the world – Sweden, France, Britain and the US – collected less than 10 per cent from the national income by way of taxes, they could afford to fulfill only their central functions (police, courts, army, foreign affairs, general administration, etc) but not much more. This was the situation in these four countries during the 19th century up to the First World War. Between 1920 and 1980, the share of national income that the wealthy countries chose to devote to social spending increased considerably as in just half a century, the share of taxes in national income increased by a factor of at least three to four and in Nordic countries by more than five. The growing tax collection enabled the governments of these rich countries to take on ever-broader social functions which now consume between a quarter and a third of national income of which one half goes to health and education, the other to replacement incomes and transfer payments. All told, the total social spending, broadly speaking, amounts to 25-35 per cent of national income.

“In other words, the growth of the fiscal state over the last century basically reflects the constitution of a social state.” And that perhaps is the way for developing countries like Pakistan as well to reach the goal of managing affordable education, affordable health cover, affordable transport, affordable housing and affordable security. One only hopes that Pakistan finally succeeds in preparing an economic policy blueprint to make the most of indigenous comparative advantages for enabling the national economy to come out of its dependence on dole while at the same time developing into an essential part of the interdependent world. It becomes a real challenge to craft an export-led economy for a country suffering from limited exportable surpluses, that too mostly raw materials, like cotton and leather and very low value-addition products such as yarn and at best towels and bedwear. Pakistan is an agriculture-based country so there should be no doubt that majority of the exports made by the country would be agriculture based: Fruits, cotton fibre, raw cotton, yarn, thread, knitwear, bedwear textiles, clothing, carpets, sports goods, leather goods including belts and shoes, carpets, rugs, white and red meat, chicken, milk, wheat, seafood, vegetables, processed food items and, rice and maize.

All the incentives both monetary and financial that the government periodically allows to the export industries, especially to the textile sector, have so far ended up making no difference to export promotion but have enriched a handful of exporters without having had any positive impact on export – volume-wise as well as in value terms. After surrendering a significantly big part of international textile clothing market to its regional rivals, especially Bangladesh, since the abolition of quotas, Pakistan is now fast losing its cotton spun yarn markets to the much cheaper products from Vietnam. Vietnam’s net yarn export of over 40pc in recent years is paralleled by the large rise in China’s investment in spinning in Vietnam alongside wholesale relocations of some firms.

Cotton consumption for Vietnam’s domestic yarn utilisation has also shown impressive growth, more than doubling. Thus, more yarn is being exported to China by Vietnam, eating into Pakistan’s share of yarn export to our big northern neighbour. The International Cotton Advisory Committee estimated that Vietnam’s cotton consumption had surged by 22pc to 1.1m tonnes in 2015/2016 and Bangladesh’s by 13pc to 1.1m tonnes compared with the 12pc decline to 2.2m tonnes in cotton use by Pakistani factories. The increasing cotton consumption in Vietnam and Bangladesh — both the countries grow very little cotton, and heavily rely on imports to meet their industry’s demand — is attributed to the lower cost of production due to cheaper energy and labour in the two countries. Pakistan needs to diversify its exports not only in terms of commodities but also in terms of markets. Heavy concentration of exports in few commodities and few markets has led to export instability. Other issues which need to be addressed include low value added and poor quality, obsolete use of machinery and technology, higher wastage of inputs adding to the cost of production, low labour productivity, little spending on research and development, export houses lacking in capacity to meet bulk orders, inability to meet requirements of consumers in terms of fashion and design, non-adherence to contracted quality and delivery schedule and lack of marketing techniques.

Pakistan also needs to do some original thinking on the issue of exports by studying the needs of land-locked western part of China linking Pakistan and the western neighbour through border regions of Xinjiang and Gilgit- Baltistan. China’s western region contains 71.4% of mainland China’s area, but only 28.8% of its population. The main components of the strategy chalked out to develop the region include the development of infrastructure (transport, hydropower plants, energy, and telecommunications), enticement of foreign investment and increased efforts on ecological protection. Pakistan needs to explore this market rather closely for improving our exports to the region as well as for relocating low-tech textile units from western China to Pakistan.

