QUETTA – The nine members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet took oath in provincial capital of Peshawar on Saturday.

Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the interim provincial minsters at a ceremony attended by a number of officials.

The members of the caretaker cabinet include Syed Mahsood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakheil, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah.

Portfolios of the ministers will be announced later.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial Governor Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated caretaker cabinet and hoped they will utilise their energies for the development and prosperity of the province.

Earlier this month, the governor accepted the resignations of former 25 caretaker cabinet members who resigned a day earlier as per the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Some twenty members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet had tendered their resignations on Thursday in order to pave way for nonpartisan and apolitical caretaker setup in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP had objected to the activities of the few ministers showing their political affiliations.