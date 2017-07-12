New canal systems to boost agro-economy: Shadikhel

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Irrigation and PIDA Chairman Amanatullah Shadikhel said on Tuesday that construction of two new canal systems, including Jalalpur Canal system Jhelm and Kas Umer Khan Canal System would prove to be a milestone to boost agro-economy in the province.

Chairing a departmental meeting here to review progress of the construction work of the two canals, he added that Kas Umer Khan project at the cost of Rs. 2.5 billion would irrigate 85,000 acres of land and the project would be started during the current financial year.

The Minister said that practical steps had been initiated in the light of feasibility study conducted for the launching of Kas Umar Khan Canal System in Esa Khel tehsil of Mianwali district.

The said canal system having discharge capacity of 500 cusecs would help irrigate 85,000 acres arid land and improve the agro production as well as farmers income.

He was briefed that field surveys, design and soil survey for Kas Umar Khan Canal system would be completed by this year end and it would be followed by PC-1 and process of tenders.

Amanatullah Shadikhel expressed satisfaction over the timeline of project activities, however, he directed to expedite documentation so that farming community could be benefitted at the earliest.

He said that Kas Umar Khan Canal system a milestone for the economic prosperity of the thousands of farmers and hoped that this project would be a marvelous step towards national development.

Chief consultant Sajjad Naseem, Chief Engineer Sargodha Ehsan Ahmed Khan, Executive Engineer Mianwali Shabir Hyder and other officers attended the meeting.