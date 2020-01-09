New British envoy presents his credentials to President

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

New British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Thursday presented credentials to President Arif Alvi at the President House.

The new British high commissioner was given guard of honour by a smartly dressed contingent of the Pakistan forces.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood was also present on the occasion. After presenting his credentials, the new British envoy spent some time with the president and they discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Britain.

Dr Turner had arrived in December last year succeeding Thomas Drew.

After assuming charge as head of the British mission in Pakistan, the new envoy of Britain in a statement termed it a huge privilege to be working in Pakistan and leading the UK’s largest diplomatic mission.

“The UK is home to over 1.5 million British people of Pakistani origin and this shows the depth of relationship between the two countries and their people. I am looking forward to further strengthening this bond,” said he in the statement.