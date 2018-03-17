New breeding technologies

Staff Reporter

Prof Mark Tester, a world renowned authority on Food security explained how the twin challenges of meeting food requirements of a rapidly growing world population and very limited availability of fresh water are being addressed by the development of crop varieties that are resistant to saline water.

He was speaking as a guest of COMSTECH, the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Science & Technology, to tak about the “Advances in Increasing the Salinity Tolerance of Crops”. Prof. Tester’s research group on Salinity at the King Abdul Aziz University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia is actively addressing this serious problem by using the science of Genomics to identify the genes that enable plants to survive in saline conditions.

These genes are then incorporated within existing plant varieties such as barley; tomatoes etc to develop new crop varieties that can flourish in stressful, saline conditions. An immediate application of this technology is that sea water or brackish water that constitutes 97% of the world’s water resources can be utilized for agriculture thereby satisfying the food demands of countries like Pakistan that have rapidly depleting fresh water resources.