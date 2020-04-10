New books for students

STAFF REPORTER

PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Friday directed all district education officers (DEOs) to direct all schools to announce results of class I-VIII where examinations were already conducted. The Minister also directed DEOs to chalk out a strategy to provide result, new books and summer vacation tasks to students at home and if it is not possible in due time then hand over the items at school but avoid gathering. He further directed to strictly observe government advisory in the wake of corona pandemic and make sure that students may not come to schools in groups to get their results.