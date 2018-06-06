New Bio-Sciences academic block inaugurated

Salim Ahmed

Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Mohammad Jehanzaib Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art Biosciences Academic Block of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore on City Campus Lahore on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and large number of faculty members, students and administration staff were present.

The academic block cost Rs 90 million and has been completed in 16 months. The block consists of a lecture theater, three lecture rooms, a seminar hall, eight laboratories, an amphitheater and faculty offices with all the latest necessary facilities. Speaking on the occasion, Jehanzaib Khan said that UVAS has become a hub of veterinary education through its quality education and research.