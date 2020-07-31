New bills will help Pakistan to quit FATF grey list

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that the approval of two vital bills in the Senate will help reach Pakistan the FATF deadline to quit the grey list.

Fayyaz Chohan said that PM Imran Khan and his team deserve congratulation on the approval of the two important bills in the upper house of the parliament.

The country’s legislation for barring terrorists getting financial assistance is the precedent of Pakistani efforts for world peace while India’s efforts to sideline Pakistan has been failed once again.