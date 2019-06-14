Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said the backlog of all the pending projects under New Balakot City scheme would be cleared within two years.

The chairman made these remarks during his visit to identify impediments in reconstruction of New Balakot City Project, a press release said.

The visit also aimed at implementing the Apex Court’s orders in letter and spirit while keeping stringent financial transparency, he said adding ‘It also intended to revisit the Balakot project and ensure viable options including public private partnership for reconstruction of projects in New Balakot City.’

He also informed the media that work at New Balakot City Project would recommence within next few months. The NDMA Chairman along with Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (ERRA) officials and media team visited the New Balakot project site.