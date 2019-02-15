New aviation policy to be submitted for approval next month: Secretary Aviation

Karachi

Secretary Aviation and Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Shahrukh Nusrat planted a sapling at Jinnah International Airport on Thursday under Clean and Green Pakistan Movement initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. High officials of CAA Headquarters and Jinnah International Airport were also present on this occasion.

Talking with media at this occasion Secretary Aviation and DG CAA said that under Clean and Green Pakistan Vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, one million saplings will be planted at 26 airports in the country while one hundred thousand saplings will be planted at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Shahrukh Nusrat further said that other points of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement including sanitation, solid waste management, environment-friendly disposal of effluent and provision of clean drinking water will also be implemented in letter and sprit. He said that plantation and other referred points of Clean and Green Pakistan program will be mandatory in the new projects of CAA. Plantation is declared must before commencement of the project.He pointed out that all such new projects without any proposal of plantation of fruits and indigenous trees will not be approved.

Shahrukh Nusrat said that more facilities are being provided and procedure is being simplified to bring more airlines in the country. Draft proposal for “New aviation policy will be submitted for approval of Federal Cabinet next month”, he added.—PR

