New aviation policy draft prepared

In pursuance of the directions of Prime Minister a draft for the New Aviation Policy 2019 has been prepared. This draft policy is a joint effort of Aviation Division, PCAA and all relevant stakeholders.

The main vision of this policy is to regulate and facilitate the stakeholders with the objective to revive the aviation sector. Accordingly, on the directions of Minister of Aviation, Mohammedmian Soomro and Secretary Aviation / DGCAA, Shahrukh Nusrat, the draft of NAP-2019 has been shared with aviation industry stakeholders for final discussion / deliberations on 04th March, 2019 at CAA Headquarters.—PR

