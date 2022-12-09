New audio of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi appears discussing sale of watches

A fresh audio recording, purportedly that of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari surfaced on Thursday in which the two are allegedly discussing the sale of watches that were in Imran’s possession.

The 20-second audio clip starts with an exchange of greetings between the two and Bushra Bibi allegedly tells Bukhari that there are some watches of the PTI chief Imran Khan that he wants to “sell out”.

“There are a few watches of Khan sahib. He has said to deliver them to you so you can sell them because they are not in use by him [Imran],” the voice purportedly that of Bushra Bibi can be heard saying in the audio clip. The voice of Bukhari allegedly then agrees to the request. “Sure. I will do it,” the voice attributed to the PTI leader can be heard saying.

The clip is the latest in the series of audio leaks. In October, two fresh audio recordings, purportedly that of PTI chairman and deposed premier Imran Khan, surfaced on social media. The first audio surfaced featuring the PTI chairman talking about “buying” MNAs – a practice also known as horse-trading.