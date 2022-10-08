New audio leak exposed Imran’s drama: Shehbaz

Accuses IK of giving NRO to Aleema, Farah Gogi

Referring to the latest audio leak in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan was purportedly talking about horse-trading, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Khan has confessed to his “crime”.

Talking to journalists after appearing before the accountability court in Lahore, PM Shehbaz Sharif berated the PTI chair and said: “Your drama and lies have been exposed [before the nation].” He lambasted Imran Khan for accusing them of giving an NRO. The prime minister said that Imran Khan has confessed in the audio that he was involved in horse-trading.

“No one is above the law,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that his family suffered the worst cruelty and have been appearing before the court.

“Did any court summon Imran Khan?” he complained.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by the PTI, the prime minister said that Maryam was acquitted on merit. Neither was Maryam given NRO, nor did she benefit from amendments in the NAB law, he added.

In a tit-for-tat move, he accused Imran Khan of giving an NRO to his sister Aleema Khan and Farah Gogi in his tenure. He also accused the former government of corruption worth hundreds of billions in the BRT project.

Terming Imran Khan the world’s biggest fraudster, the prime minister asked why the then NAB chairman did not take notice of £190 million robbery.