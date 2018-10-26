New anti-corruption law in works: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD : Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said on Friday that a new anti-corruption law is in the works, aiming to end corruption from the country.

The law minister was addressing a press conference, where he said that there exists a need to end every kind of corruption.

Naseem said that a ‘whistle-blower’ reporting against corruption will be rewarded, as the person will receive 20 per cent of the recovered amount.

The government is working on the new law and it will be presented soon, said the federal minister.

Naseem said that no politics should be done on the legislation against corruption and the government needs the public’s cooperation in this regard.

“The recommendations will be made a part of the legislation after complete consultation,” said Naseem.

He further said that an unbiased commission will scrutinise any complaint against corruption.

