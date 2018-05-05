Thanks to the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has finally got a new airport, named Islamabad International Airport, the first greenfield airport of the country, after a delay of many many years. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the new airport the other day and said on the occasion that aviation is a key component of great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), flying is no more a luxury but a necessity, the new airport will be a sources of development for the area and will help in bringing trade and employment opportunities for the people of the region.

The new airport became operational along with its inauguration with the landing of PIA flight PK-300 as part of the inaugural ceremony and all commercial and VIP flights are scheduled to be shifted from Benazir Bhutto International Airport to the newly-constructed airport on Thursday (May 3). The Y-shaped airport is set to be the largest airport in the country and designed to facilitate 15 million passengers annually in the first phase which will subsequently increase to 25 million after its gradual expansion.

Needless to mention here the new airport is equipped with cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities for the passengers, its spans over 4238 acres of land, consists of a four level passenger terminal building, two runways, taxiways, apron and parking bays for wide body aircraft, is capable of handling 50 thousand metric tons of cargo besides huge passenger traffic and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 100 billion. Completion and operationalization of new airport is obviously a welcome development and appreciable addition to existing airports of country.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

