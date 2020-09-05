New administrative mechanism vital to help revive sports: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the formation of a new administrative structure was inevitable to revive sports in the country by promoting talent hunt and creating a competitive environment.

Chairing a meeting to review the measures for promotion of sports, the prime minister said the existing administrative mechanism of sports had become dormant that was also discouraging the national talent.

Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and senior officers attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister also called for recognition of the prominent sportsmen, who showed distinction and brought fame to the country, besides providing them ideal platforms to promote the sports.

He directed the ministry to formulate a new sports map of Pakistan, besides restructuring the sports boards at federal and provincial levels after consultation with all the stakeholders.

The prime minister viewed that Pakistan was rich with immense potential in sports as its sportsmen had earned distinctions in cricket, hockey, squash and other traditional sports for years.

But unfortunately the culture of nepotism, corruption, lack of merit and incompetence had undermined the sports quality in the country.

Inter-provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for restructuring of Pakistan Sports Board in pursuance of his vision to uplift sports and ensure merit and transparency.

She told the prime minister that the PSB’s executive committee had been reconstituted and a new administrative structure had been formed following the recommendations of the professional management consultants.

She highlighted the steps taken during the last two years for revival of sports infrastructure and other facilities at coaching centers of the Sports Complex Islamabad and provincial capitals, special audit of the organization and remarkable improvement in administrative affairs.

She told the meeting that the PSB’s revenue had increased after controlling the unnecessary expenditures, elimination of nepotism, and introducing the merit system.

She said the ministry had also extended financial support to the deserving sportsmen, particularly during the COVID-19.

The minister also highlighted the formation of Federal Sports Coordination Committee to promote sports at national and international level, e-office facility, holding of sports events at the Sports Complex, inclusion of new sports centers in development schemes and promotion of traditional games.

She also briefed the participants about Prime Minister’s Sports Portal, Mera Kaptaan Sports Portal and arrangements for hosting 2021 South Asian Games in the country.—APP