New 8,000 recruitment being made in motorway police: Kareem

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Communication Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem Friday said that motorway between Lahore to Multan will be inaugurated in 2018 and Hazara Motorway from Havilaan to Hassan Abdal will be functional the next month.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 15 DSPs, 28 patrolling officers and 344 junior patrolling officers at the Motorway Police Training College in Shaikhpura.

The minister said that new 8,000 recruitment would be made very soon in motorway police. In the next year, jurisdictions of motorways would further be stretched up to 1,800km, he added.

Hafiz Abdul Kareem said motorway police had itself an example of excellence and professional working of motorway police had become a role model for other departments.

He said the National Highways and Motorway Police’s performing remained excellent regarding duties, services and security for road users.

The government had completed multiple mega projects for development and prosperity of the country, he added.

Hafiz Abdul Kareem said road networks had been built in the country and these projects were vital to achieve economic objectives and the country had achieved progress in various sectors, including power and instructure sectors. The role of motorway police was remarkable in the success of these projects and responsibilities of the NH&MP would also be increased many folds in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Dr Syed Kalim Imam said:” Our prime responsibility is to educate and train road users about road safety measures and professional training was also very important”. At the end, the federal minister and Inspector General Motorway Police Dr Kalim Imam laid a wreath on the monument of martyrs and prayed for them.