Never seen cowardly person like Imran in Pakistan history: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday taking a jibe on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said she had never seen such a cowardly person in history of Pakistan.

Sharing a video of Imran Khan on her twitter handle covering his head with a protective shield, she said this picture was a proof of Imran Khan’s real personality and character.

She said that the person who used to ask his followers to ‘break the idol of fear’ has himself become ‘an idol of fear’.

She said that the nature of the jackal could not change by wearing a mask.

A liar and a hypocrite could not be brave and courageous person, she maintained.—APP