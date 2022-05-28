Never received salary, TA and DA from national kitty as CM: Shehbaz

Lawyer says money laundering case ‘politically motivated’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel on Saturday argued that the Rs16 billion money laundering case was “politically motivated” and “based on mala fide intentions” because the PTI government wanted to imprison his client.

The arguments came during the hearing of the money laundering case at the special court (Central-I) where the prime minister and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also appeared.

Strict security measures were put in place and the court’s premises were evacuated before the duo’s arrival.

During the previous hearing on May 21, the special court had issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the case after extending the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till May 28.

During the course of the proceedings, PM Shehbaz Sharif apprised the court that he had never received his salary, TA and DA from the national kitty, which is around Rs70 million to Rs80 million, despite it being his legal right. The prime minister asked if he would launder just Rs2.5 million.

“In this case, I am accused of laundering Rs2.5 million,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister said his family suffered Rs2 billion but he did not give subsidies to favour the sugar mills.

Rejecting allegations of corruption against him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he always put personal interests behind and selflessly devoted himself for the service of his country even to the detriment of his own family interests.

During the hearing, the prime minister went to the rostrum and told the court that he never committed corruption of even a penny. He said he even used to buy petrol from his own pocket to fill up his vehicles’ tanks. “I used to buy air tickets from my own pocket whenever I would go on official tours,” he said adding that he left no stone unturned in the service of the people of Punjab.

He wondered how whimsical were the corruption charges on a man who never claimed his own salaries and other fringe benefits. He told the court that he was accused of giving Rs14 million cheque.

Later, he and Hamza Shehbaz left the courtroom after being granted permission by the judge.