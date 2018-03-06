Never ending horse-trading!

SUCCESSFUL holding of Senate elections has been hailed by everyone, describing them as a step forward in the democratic process yet unfortunately large-scale horse-trading has allegedly taken place in these election and that certainly is most unfortunate. According to unconfirmed reports horse-trading was at its worst in election of Senators from FATA, Sindh, Balochistan and KP. The Election Commission of Pakistan must thoroughly probe the issue and take appropriate remedial measures to eradicate this practice once for all.

Some candidates and leaders of different political parties, in their media statements and interviews, are openly acknowledging that votes were sold and purchased during Senate elections and that is why we witnessed some upsets in Karachi and Peshawar while everyone knows what happened before and during elections in Balochistan. It is all the more regrettable that the practice is continuing unashamed and the party with about half the votes of the largest political party in the Senate is challenging the majority to get their candidates elected for the office of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate. The party, which has no representation in Balochistan Assembly but is first one to contact so-called independents to join the party, and succeeded in getting its two candidates elected from KP at the strength of just six MPAs, is also confident that it would have its own candidates elected for the coveted slots. The largest political party in the upper house is also at the mercy of smaller political parties and independents and there could be worst horse-trading if the two major political parties decided to field their candidates against each other. Independents are, therefore, being considered by all as the real king makers and it is feared that this would lead to another round of the horse-trading. JI leader Sirajul Haq has called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this unfortunate trend whereas Mian Nawaz Sharif says there is need to bring about changes in the system to plug loopholes. One fails to understand why the parties are not joining hands to weed out element of corruption in the Senate elections by introducing required changes and reforms.

