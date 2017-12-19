Never be afraid to speak truth: Maryam

ISLAMABAD : The daughter of a three-time prime minister and an emerging politician in her own right, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has said that she was never afraid of speaking truth.

Responding to a question on being included in the list of powerful women in the New York Times, Maryam told a TV channel: “one must have the courage to speak the truth” before adding, “one should not be afraid, one should have the courage to speak the truth.”

Maryam’s description read: “She had recently emerged as the right hand of her father, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. But corruption charges are clouding her rapid rise.”

Orignally published by INP