Torsby, Sweden

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville negotiated the snow and ice to hold onto the lead at the midway point of the day in the Rally of Sweden on Saturday. Neuville, in a Hyundai i20, held a 5.9sec advantage over Irish driver Craig Breen in a Citroen C3.

Neuville’s Hyundai teammate Andreas Mikkelsen was 17sec further back.

Reigning world rally champion Sebastien Ogier was making progress after a difficult opening day, moving up to 11th place.—APP