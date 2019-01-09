Anees Akhtar, Dr Nasim Khan

A life-enhancing book introducing innovative life-long programmes of practical self directed techniques, and social/clinical setting therapies, to ‘rescue’ the ‘well’ and ‘restore’ the ‘unwell’, utilising approaches from the exciting developing fields of Epigenetics and Neuroplasticity.

Discover how you can: Train yourself to be happy and successful with Neuroscience of Mind Empowerment. Alter your brain’s anatomy and physiology to establish a healthy body and mind. Overcome physical and mental disabilities to live a fuller and more proactive life. Explore innovative practices and therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases. 1.- Epigenetics: research shows how you can ‘manipulate’ your whole mind and body at the subatomic genetic level, by altering your thinking from a negative (pessimistic) mind set to a positive (optimistic) one. You can transform a ‘sick mind and body’ to become a happy, healthy, and prosperous human being. 2. – Neuroplasticity: explains how your brain is malleable, how you can enable your mind to flourish and grow as a positive, productive, passionate and ‘philanthropic’ member of society.

Neuroplasticity research surveyed in this book shows that from infancy to old age your brain has a capability to grow and flourish by positive thinking; following written goals and a specific destiny you wish to reach, by following the track of short and long-term goals, what happens? Your body immune system becomes stronger and you become more resistant to diseases. You become more resilient in the face of adverse psychological and environmental conditions. You have more energy, you thrive, achieve attainable goals; and go for bigger and tougher goals you previously thought beyond your reach.

3. – Meditation and Mindfulness: regular practice of meditation and mindfulness techniques will enable you to be more focussed on your goals and destiny. You will become goal-orientated, calm, healthy, prosperous, and more intuitive and professional in your business life. The practice will increase your overall productivity and general performance; you will feel joy, bliss, contentment, tranquillity; and you will find more logical solutions in your professional and personal life by practising mindfulness and meditation described in this book. 4. – Music Therapies: will combat and control the relapse of episodes of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s autism and other neuro developmental conditions.

Regular listening to soothing classical music, Qawwali, and high beat drum music will help you to regenerate the brain cells (neural membrane regeneration), and will gradually recover your lost memories due to dementias, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s autism, etc. The science of Epignetics and Neuroplasticity has proven that working toward a specific destiny and certain goals, and having a more focused, proactive, lifestyle, is the way to success, longevity and vigorous health. If you have higher aims and written goals for your life then your long-lasting illnesses and mental or physical disabilities can be converted from a scar into a bright star.

High achievers who overcame debilitating conditions. If mental or physical disability has been a hurdle for your success and achievements, who overcame debilitating conditions, could be your inspiration.· Stephen Hawking: has overcome motor neurone disease to become a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author, and boundless brain of late 20th and early 21st Centuries.· Hellen Keller: overcame deafness and blindness in infancy to become a one of 20th century’s leading authors and humanitarians.

Her social and political activism has inspired children, families, women, men, and educators.· John Nash: overcame paranoid schizophrenia to become a late 20th Century recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. So don’t count your limitations, don’t think in boundaries; open your mind, dream, aspire and become a ‘boundless brain’ without limitation. · There is no drug, no diet, no formula, better for your success, happiness, and longevity of life than your own positive attitude, written goals and destiny, and working hard on quest towards achievement of those goals to reach your destiny. By steady, focussed, and determined reinforcement practice, you can build your own ladder to success, and you will definitely learn to climb that ladder. Set up your own goals and destiny, daily visualise pleasure and joy of attaining your aimed-for achievements; your mind and body will strengthen you to reach there, with Neuroscience of Mind Empowerment.

Share on: WhatsApp