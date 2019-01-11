‘Neuroscience of Mind Empowerment’ awarded NYC Big Book Award

Observer Report

Pakistani – British Scientist and writer – Anees Akhtar and co-author Dr Nassim Khan’s Published Theory about “Science and Art of Mind Empowerment Named “Neuroscience of Mind Empowerment has got worldwide recognition and is now awarded with – New York City Big Book Award.

This book is now in Best seller ranking, and – 5 stars read books category.

Creator and inventor of this theory Anees Akhtar proclaimed that world film, music and writing industry could play a profound role in dissipating the positive, optimistic power of words and voices to rewrite the human mind and Epigenetics for better health, wealth and prosperity of human civilization.

