Neuro Surgeon of Uk delivered lecture on modern treatment

Staff Reporter

Medical science and latest technology has made possible the treatment of brain tumors and now through best management patient can avail healthy life after operation.

This was disclosed by the renowned Neuro Surgeon of Manchester University UK Dr. Shafqat Bokhari who delivered lecture in training workshop held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. Prof. Rizwan Masood Butt, Prof.

Khalid Mahmood, doctors and professors of all the three neuro surgery untis of Lahore General Hospital were present on this occasion.

Professor of Neuro Surgery Dr. Khalid Mahmood in his address said that in developed countries visible advancement has been made in the medical field and third world countries should also follow these developments happening in America, United Kingdom and other developed countries to avail benefit of the latest changes and modern treatments.

He said that the role of the young doctors is very important in this regard who should come forward and get benefit of the advance studies so that they can upgrade their abilities to serve the ailing humanity and treat their patients in more befitting manner. Prof. Khalid Mahmood further said that with the passage of time science is developing more but it also increasing the number of diseases as well which is a big challenge for the doctors attached in medical profession. Medical experts should take steps to enhance their studies and experience and expand their knowledge.

Share on: WhatsApp