Neuro-cosmic industries promote ‘mind empowerment

Anees Akhtar

THE mission of “Neuro-Cosmic World” under the umbrella of “Global Union of Science and Art Creators” is to globally unify the voices of Scientists, Artistes, Poets, Musicians and Writers to reinforce the power of their written word, sounds, rhythms, melodies and discoveries, etc, to “empower the human mind” for the next level of civilisation.

We live in an increasingly challenging world characterised by the rush and race to achieve materialistic goals that have distorted our natural way of thinking and creating, yet where innovations are increasingly valued. Therefore, meaningful thinking should be used as a vehicle to generating creativity. Hence, we invite Scientists, Artistes, Poets, Musicians and Writers from all over the world to join our mission to heal, liberalise, democratise, harmonise and make abundant the global population for peace and to conquer the galaxies and other planets.

Our primary mission should be concentrated on the creation or the production of more “Universal Minds” on this planet to enable them to traverse the global and extra-terrestrial challenges. Our mind is a part and parcel of a Universal Mind. This is not only a philosophical thought but also a scientific reality. If this is a subject to experiment then the power of the mind could yield miraculous results. While the Universal Mind is known in science as a “Universal Mind” and in religion as God, in philosophy it is widely perceived as Universal Consciousness.

Our two universal Neuro-cosmic models of Mind Empowerment are: 1. Abundance Model 2. Super-consciousness Model. These are both for economical and mental growth. The Abundance Model is a smart, swift and effective model for mental, social, economic and spiritual growth for individuals and global communities. The Super-consciousness Model, on the other hand, is for transcendental genius mind encompassing the high dimensional Physics, Philosophy, Metaphysics and mysticism, this model is for the advancement of the human consciousness to the super-consciousness level. It is a process that involves the retention of our awareness to not only operating from the conscious and subconscious levels but also the superconscious level.

Creative industries are the foundation of the Neuro-cosmic world. The structure concepts of these industries should be promoted in global communities. The effects and outcomes of these creative industries would be long lasting on the individuals as well as societies. There is a need to introduce key Neuro-cosmic Industries in global countries: 1.Writing, painting, art and music industries would propagate the knowledge and wisdom to promote, empower, liberalise, harmonise and democratise the minds of global communities. 2. Films, folkdance, Sofiane Kalam and Qawali promote love, harmony and tolerance in societies. 3. Space, Cosmology, Astronomy research and exploration industries have an impact on Mind Empowerment and neurogenesis of space travellers and explorers.

The Neuro-cosmic World appeals to governments and global communities to implement the ideas of “Neuro-cosmic Industries” in their countries for a speedy mental, economical and social growth. Governments and communities can jointly collaborate to promote trades and businesses to lay the foundations of the “Neuro-cosmic Industries” in their countries. Global network of libraries, publishing businesses and trade Art and creative paintings will promote the fiction, non-fiction and science fiction genre of writing and film industry. This global network of knowledge promoting businesses will produce brilliant brains of creative poets, writers, musicians, sculptors, painters, artists and scientists who will ultimately propagate the message and knowledge of science, art, music to the human brain so dramatically and lead to global communities’ acquisition of Mind Empowerment. There is a need for the global Federation of Intercontinental states to share space research, exploration and tourism. If we are to perceive humanity as a mega unified structure then it would be simpler if not easier for governments of developing countries and so- non-developed countries to share their scientists and budgets with NASA, Pentagon and European Space Agency in order to obtain the benefits of the latest space research for their home countries and the whole world.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in UK.

