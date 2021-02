Police on Thursday busted a network of drug suppliers to the students as it seized a vehicle loaded with 60kg of hashish in the limits of Mubina Town police station. On a tip-off, the police raided the area and recovered 60kg of hashish that was to be supplied to the students of district East including the University of Karachi, sources said.

One accused Khaliq Haider was taken into custody, while his accomplice managed to flee away from the scene.