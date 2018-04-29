Network of latest hospitals spread across Punjab: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the 100-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahana Nau here.

He went to different wards and inquired after the health of the patients.

The chief minister asked about the standard of medical facilities from patients and their attendants who expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities in the hospital.

Talking to the patients, Shahbaz Sharif said more than Rs 550 million had been spent on this hospital and round-the-clock best facilities had been ensured through a public-private partnership based system, adding people of the area would enjoy latest healthcare facilities.

Later, addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said same facilities were provided in this hospital which were available in other best national and international hospitals. “Best lab, latest machinery, professional doctors and trained medical staff are available in this hospital which will provide efficient treatment facilities to the patients coming from Kasur and other adjoining areas,” he said and added that there would be no strike, and no one would mistreat the patients.

“The needy patients will enjoy the same facilities which are accessible to the affluent in expensive hospitals. There is a filter clinic to provide medical facilities to hundreds of patients everyday in an organized manner,” he said.

The chief minister said a network of latest hospitals had been spread across the province and high-quality medicines were being provided in public sector hospitals. A best-equipped surgical tower had been completed in Mayo Hospital along with construction of 300-beds new block in Services Hospital, he added.

Similarly, he said, a new department had been set up for the treatment of children in Children Hospital with a capacity of 600-beds. Along with it, he said, 1200-bed PKLI was being completed at a cost of Rs. 20 billion and it would be the best medical institution in the whole of South Asia for the treatment of kidney and liver diseases.