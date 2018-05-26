Netherlands NGO PUM offers technical coop to PCMA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The government of Netherlands’ volunteer organization “PUM” has offered technical cooperation to Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) for enhancing productivity of the local chemical industry, for which a proper MOU will soon be signed.

A decision in this regard came up the other day during a meeting held at PCMA premises with Mr. Frans Friedman, Country Coordinator of PUM, who was accompanied by Mr. Asim Qadri, Incharge of PUM Lahore Chapter. On behalf of the PCMA, Mr. Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General led the discussion in association with PCMA’s senior representatives; Mr. Hassan Arif, Dr. Fozia Aleem, Mr. Khurram Sultan, Mr. Mudassir Gulzar, Raja Umair Ali and Mr. Wasif Amjad.

Mr. Frans Friedman observed that Pakistan’s chemical industry had a great potential of growth and competitiveness, which can be explored by adopting the latest productivity techniques. He offered to provide senior technical experts from Netherlands to fill in the technical expertise gap in the local chemical industry. He assured to draft an MOU for this purpose, which will be signed by both the organization in next meeting.

Giving a background of PUM’s organization and service structure, he informed that PUM is a volunteer organization committed to the sustainable development of small and medium –size enterprises in developing countries. The PUM has been offering practical expertise and consultancies within the most important sectors of the economy since last 40 years, having 300 employees and 3000 volunteers who work under PUM’s umbrella, he said adding that PUM was sponsored by Ministry of foreign affairs, Government of Netherlands and the volunteer experts included in PUM program were generally above 60 years of age, as they join the programme after their retirement, with 30 to 40 years of practical experience at their back.

Mr. Friedman said that PUM could provide expertise to PCMA not only in Production, but also in management and operations related issues of the industry to bring the local chemical units at par with international standards.

Earlier, PCMA Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai welcomed the delegation and apprised them about technical problems to be faced by chemical industry in the country. He expressed gratitude to the PUM management for offering technical assistance to PCMA for improving productivity of the local chemical industry. He informed that the chemical industry of Pakistan had been recognized by the International chemical community as the PCMA was busy in implementing the “Responsible Care Program” as per UNO charter.