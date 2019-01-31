Netherlands envoy discusses Dutch firms investment plans with Asad

Two business delegations from Netherlands to visit Pakistan soon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deputy Ambassador of Netherlands, Ms Josephine Frantzen, called on Finance Minister Asad Umar here on Thursday. She had discussion with the Minister on investment plans of Dutch companies in Pakistan and informed him that two high level business delegations from Netherlands would be visiting Pakistan in near future to explore investment opportunities.

Ms Josephine Frantzen also shared with him positive feedback from Dutch companies on the recently announced economic and business facilitation package. She said it was very encouraging for prospective investors.

Minister Asad said the Government after assuming responsibilities had undertaken the process of structural reforms for strengthening of economy.

He welcomed the investment plans of the Dutch companies saying foreign direct investment was among the priority areas of the present government and that it would extend all possible facilitation to foreign investors.

Share on: WhatsApp