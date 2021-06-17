Netherlands ambassador terms Sialkot export capital of Pakistan

Faisal Khawer Butt Sialkot

The Ambassador of Kingdom of Netherlands to Islamabad Mr. Wouter Plomp on Thursday has said that the Netherlands and Pakistan had been enjoying warm and friendly ties for many decades and there was ample room for the improvement of trade and business between both the countries.

While addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, Mr. Wouter Plomp further said that Pakistan had great potential to promote not only its industrial sector but its agriculture as well because it had huge fertile lands and an effective system of irrigation based on so many rivers and canals.