LAHORE – Netherland Ambassador Ms Henny Fokel De Vries has expressed desire of collaborating with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in different areas.

During a meeting with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here Friday, she sought proposals for building strong linkages/collaboration with UVAS in potential areas.

UVAS team put forward various suggestions to collaborate in the areas of exchange faculty & students programme to share their knowledge and experience with Netherland veterinary institutions.

Such initiatives will enhance practical skills, improve dairy animal disease control programme for the eradication of blood parasites, development of vaccine production to control deadly disease of livestock, initiate woman leadership programme and food safety etc.

Prof Nasim briefed Ms Henny Fokel regarding UVAS strong liaison and working relations with different Dutch institutions/organization for strengthening livestock, dairy and poultry sectors of Pakistan. He said many of UVAS faculty members got degrees from Netherland institutions in the areas of animal nutrition, food safety and food security.

Earlier, the VC also showed a video documentary to the delegation to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration etc. Later Ms Henny Fokel De Vries visited UVAS pet center and veterinary academy.