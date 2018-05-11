Netherland party was warm, impressive

Salahuddin Haider

THE party hosted by the Netherland Ambassador Mrs Ardi Stoios-Braken and the Honorary Consul General Tarek M Khan to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty King William Alexander was warm and impressive. After national anthems of the two countries, was played, Mrs Ardi, a charming lady, attired in simple dress, spoke of her country’s efforts at women empowerment.

She said that younger population in Pakistan, held tremendous promise for the development and sustained growth of their nation. This is evident from the persistent march towards progress. Awareness was vivid, which indeed was reassuring. She spoke of exemplary ties between her country and Pakistan, and hoped that it will continue to grow from strength to strength. City elite largely attended the function.

The ambassador had flown into Karachi especially for the purpose and impressed with her courtesy, greeting every guest with pleasant smile, playing on her face. Mr Tarek Khan too was highly courteous and took great care of his guests. A ceremonial cake was cut to mark the great occasion. Among those present were business elite like S M Muneer, Kalim Farooqui, and many more. Consuls general of Germany Rainer Schmiedchen, of Switzerland Phipillpe, Afghanistan, Bangla Desh, Noore-Helal, Saifur Rehman, of Japan mr Tasohikazu Isomura with his lovely wife all were there to share the pleasant occasion.